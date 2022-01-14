Shockers end losing streak with road win at Cincinnati

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State put four in double figures and dominated the glass to earn its first conference win of the season over Cincinnati, 76-66, Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.

Wichita State (10-5, 1-1) snapped a three-game losing streak and has now won two straight vs. Cincinnati after losing the first five meetings. On a night when Wichita State missed its first 15 three-point attempts and finished just 1-of-16 and 37 percent overall, the Shockers relied on its strength. Wichita State outrebounded Cincinnati, 50-39, and outscored the Bearcats, 46-22 in the paint.

The Shockers also claimed 13 steals, forcing 18 Cincinnati turnovers.

Jane Asinde poured in a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds and a season-high four steals. DJ McCarty scored seven of her 13 points in the final two minutes of the game to help turn a two-point game into a comfortable final margin.

Asia Strong just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds and Seraphine Bastin scored 10 (10-of-11) of her 14 points at the free throw line. Trajata Colbert pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds.

Cincinnati connected on its first four three-point attempts to build an early 20-12 lead with 4:13 left in the opening quarter. Wichita State would then hold the Bearcats to just two points the rest of the period to make it 22-21 after 10 minutes. Cincinnati misfired on its final eight three-point tries of the half as well.

The Bearcats’ scoreless drought finally ended with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at 24, but Wichita State immediately responded with eight straight to take a 32-24 lead.

The Shockers never let the lead shrink below six the rest of the half and would take a 40-30 lead into the locker room following a DJ McCarty transition bucket with less than a minute to go. After Cincinnati grabbed its 20-12 lead, Wichita State went on to outscore the Bearcats 28-10 the rest of the half.

Asinde (9) and Strong (8) led a balanced scoring attack, as five Shockers finished the half with five or more points.

Wichita State was able to establish itself in the paint and on the glass in the first 20 minutes. The Shockers outrebounded the Bearcats by 12, including 13 offensive rebounds to just one for Cincy. Twenty-eight of Wichita State’s 40 points came in the paint.

Out of the locker room, Cincinnati put the first five points on the board to cut the gap in half. Wichita State would waste little time pushing the margin right back to double figures after back-to-back scores from Asinde and a three-point play from Mariah McCully.

For much of the third quarter the lead would hover between 8-12 points and would end at 55-47 with playing moving to the final frame.

Trailing by eight, Cincinnati used a 6-0 spurt in the blink of an eye to make it a two-point game with 2:42 left on the clock. Out of a timeout, McCarty splashed in the first trey of the game in the biggest moment of the game. She then added four more points to make it 72-64 with only 57 seconds remaining.

Bastin added free throws down the stretch and Colbert put the finishing touches on the victory with a layup in the final seconds.

Up Next

Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena to host the Memphis Tigers for a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.