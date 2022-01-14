Advertisement

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

