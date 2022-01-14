Advertisement

Troopers locate 130 lbs. of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop

Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work continues on establishing a legal marketplace.(wdbj7)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after locating 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Around 4:00 p.m., a trooper saw a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 130 pounds of marijuana, located in duffel bags in the cargo area. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Alexander Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, and passenger, Ashley Gornto, 29, of Belleview, Florida, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Both were booked into York County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Newton woman dies in car near Emporia
Wichita Force
Wichita Force indoor football team removed from its league
Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S....
Suspect arrested at Sedgwick County Jail in Wednesday night shooting
Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kan.
Valley Center, other districts cancel classes amid rising COVID cases
Ben Lee said he working to create a special space for those dealing with mental health after...
Salina man working to create mental health space following wife’s death

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food...
Kansas House introduces bill to cut food sales tax
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
The Barton County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Eric M Steinert died Thursday, January 13,...
1 dead in Barton County crash
COVID-19
Supreme Court maintains vaccine mandate on healthcare workers