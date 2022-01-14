Advertisement

Weather Alert: Light snow and strong winds into Saturday

Accumulations will be minimal, but allow extra travel time if going east
Snow expected through Saturday morning.
By Ross Janssen
Jan. 14, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds, much colder air, and some light snow can be expected in the overnight and through Saturday morning. Heaviest accumulations will be in far northeast Kansas with 2-4 inches likely. Central and south central Kansas will see a trace to 1″, while western Kansas doesn’t get anything at all.

Wind gusts above 40 mph will continue into the overnight hours and even Saturday morning will be fairly windy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, and afternoon highs may reach 30 for western Kansas. However, farther east it will be a day with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Light winds and clear skies look likely for Saturday night.

Sunday will see the temperatures starting to warm back up for the afternoon.

Much colder air should be back in Kansas by the middle of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening rain showers changing to snow. Windy. Wind: N/NW 20-35; gusty. Low: 20

Tomorrow: AM light snow, then mostly cloudy and very windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 27.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 14.

Sun: High: 47 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 26 LOw: 14 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 13 Mostly sunny; breezy.

