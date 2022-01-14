Wichita Force indoor football team removed from its league

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Indoor football team, the Wichita Force, is no longer a part of the Champions Indoor Football league. The league made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The CIF Board of Directors said the decision was made after the team was found to be in violation of multiple league requirements and was given multiple opportunities to comply but didn’t. The Board of Directors said it then took a “positive step forward” by removing the team from the league.

“This is a positive step forwards for the CIF. We are a professional football league, and our fans and players expect a professional product. We look forward to placing a new owner in the Wichita market in the coming seasons, one all fans can be proud of,” said J.R. Bond, Commissioner of the CIF.

Last year, we told you about two Kansas high school bands that won a “Battle of the Bands” contest hosted by the Wichita Force over two years ago. It was only after multiple stories by Eyewitness News in October of 2021 that Burrton High School and Clearwater High School received prize money from the team totaling $5,000.

