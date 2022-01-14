Advertisement

Wichita Force indoor football team removed from its league

Wichita Force
Wichita Force(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Indoor football team, the Wichita Force, is no longer a part of the Champions Indoor Football league. The league made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The CIF Board of Directors said the decision was made after the team was found to be in violation of multiple league requirements and was given multiple opportunities to comply but didn’t. The Board of Directors said it then took a “positive step forward” by removing the team from the league.

“This is a positive step forwards for the CIF. We are a professional football league, and our fans and players expect a professional product. We look forward to placing a new owner in the Wichita market in the coming seasons, one all fans can be proud of,” said J.R. Bond, Commissioner of the CIF.

January 13, 2022 This week, the CIF Board of Directors made the decision to remove the Wichita Force from the CIF. The...

Posted by Champions Indoor Football on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Last year, we told you about two Kansas high school bands that won a “Battle of the Bands” contest hosted by the Wichita Force over two years ago. It was only after multiple stories by Eyewitness News in October of 2021 that Burrton High School and Clearwater High School received prize money from the team totaling $5,000.

