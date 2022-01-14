Advertisement

Winter comes back to Kansas today

From near 60 to snow in a few hours
snow timing
snow timing(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winter is coming back to Kansas today. A cold front will sweep across the state bringing an end to the January thaw as temperatures tumble into the 20s on Saturday and a strong/gusty wind keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Rain showers are possible with the cold front this evening, but the activity is expected to be scattered and light. A second, stronger storm system will move through the state late tonight into Saturday morning with a band of light to moderate snow.

Accumulation looks likely along and east of I-135 where 1-2″ of snow is expected. The heaviest snow will fall in northeast Kansas where four inches or more of accumulation is possible. Travel will be slow and difficult on Saturday and should be avoided if possible.

In addition to the snow, very strong winds between 20 and 40 mph will sweep through state tonight into Saturday. Prepare for low wind chills, blowing snow and dust, and reduced visibility at times.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Evening rain showers, then light snow late. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Morning snow showers, windy and much colder. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 26.

Sun: Low: 12. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 52. Mostly sunny, milder.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 57. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 37. Partly cloudy, breezy, colder.

Thu: Low: 14. High: 30. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold.

