Advertisement

1 killed in Butler County crash

Butler crash kills one
Butler crash kills one(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One vehicle was northbound on river valley where the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on k-254.

The vehicle traveling northbound failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the other car.

One person has died and several others are injured after a crash just west of Towanda.

Butler County dispatchers say someone called 911 to report the deadly crash around 5:54 p.m. on K-254 at River Valley Road.

At 6:07 p.m., emergency crews confirmed one fatality, one critical injury, one serious injury, and one person with minor to no injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on turnpike near K-15
One killed, two injured in crash on turnpike near K-15
Generic image of police line
Newton woman dies in car near Emporia
Wichita Force
Wichita Force indoor football team removed from its league
Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S....
Suspect arrested at Sedgwick County Jail in Wednesday night shooting
Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kan.
Valley Center, other districts cancel classes amid rising COVID cases

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-70 due to accident
Eastbound I-70 closed in western Kansas due to crash
Crash on turnpike near K-15
One killed, two injured in crash on turnpike near K-15
A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in...
North Junction projected to cost 20% more than esitmated
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W