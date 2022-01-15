1 killed in Butler County crash

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One vehicle was northbound on river valley where the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on k-254.

The vehicle traveling northbound failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the other car.

One person has died and several others are injured after a crash just west of Towanda.

Butler County dispatchers say someone called 911 to report the deadly crash around 5:54 p.m. on K-254 at River Valley Road.

At 6:07 p.m., emergency crews confirmed one fatality, one critical injury, one serious injury, and one person with minor to no injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

