Bitter cold wind chills today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snowfall overnight through 9am this morning ranged from a trace/dusting to about 2″ across parts of central Kansas, with amounts of 3-4″ coming in from Kansas City area. Blowing and drifting will remain the primary issues through the afternoon- even in areas that only received a half inch.

Cloudy skies and off/on flurries are possible through midday with gusty north winds through late afternoon. North wind gusts of 40-50 mph will begin to subside by evening. Wind chills will generally range from 5 below to 5 above zero through most of the day. Actual temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s statewide. Clearing skies and diminishing wind speeds after sunset, as Canadian high pressure system settles into the Plains. These conditions, combination with snow on the ground (some parts of Kansas) will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens statewide.

Light wind speeds and sunshine will allow temperatures to moderate on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s, the exception being locations with snow. Quiet weather and a rebound in temperatures Monday through Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another surge of Canadian air pushes into Kansas Tuesday night bringing yet another swing in our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 20s and 30s. No major storms headed our way in the next 7-10 days- so precipitation chances remain low.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: AM light snow and flurries, then mostly cloudy and very windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 27.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny, just a few high clouds. Wind: SW/NW 10-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 25.

Mon: High: 52 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 27 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 14 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 13 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.