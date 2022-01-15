Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

