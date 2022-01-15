Advertisement

Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo says 43-year-old Saousoalii Siavii Jr. was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

From American Samoa, the former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.

