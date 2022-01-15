Advertisement

Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win

Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) is pressured by Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, back,...
Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) is pressured by Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, back, and guard Adonis Arms (25) as he attempts to score during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State beat No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak, beating No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51.

Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats, who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games. They got it done against a Texas Tech team that handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week.

Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders, who were playing their fourth game in eight days.

