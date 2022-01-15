Advertisement

Much warmer Sunday

Highs in the 50s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather will return on Sunday and will continue into the start of the workweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will soar into the 50s for most of the state with a fair amount of sunshine.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon through western and northern Kansas with gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times.

High temperatures will reach the 50s again on Monday and Tuesday as the stretch of mild weather continues.

Another strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing gusty north winds as it passes through. Temperatures will only reach the 30s behind the front on Wednesday and the 20s on Thursday.

Areas of light snow and flurries will be possible over portions of western Kansas late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, it looks like any accumulation will remain light.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25

Mon: High: 54 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Sun and high clouds.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 24 Partly cloudy. Windy and much colder.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 8 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler crash kills one
1 killed in Butler County crash
Crash on turnpike near K-15
One killed, two injured in crash on turnpike near K-15
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Traffic backed up on I-70 due to accident
Eastbound I-70 closed in western Kansas due to crash
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school

Latest News

Bitter cold and windy today, nice Sunday
Bitter cold wind chills today
Snow expected through Saturday morning.
Weather Alert: Light snow and strong winds into Saturday
Snow coming to Kansas this weekend
Accumulating snow likely across the state
Snow forecast through Saturday
Weather Alert: Snow chance moving in Fri. Night/Saturday for some