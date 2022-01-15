Much warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather will return on Sunday and will continue into the start of the workweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will soar into the 50s for most of the state with a fair amount of sunshine.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon through western and northern Kansas with gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times.

High temperatures will reach the 50s again on Monday and Tuesday as the stretch of mild weather continues.

Another strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing gusty north winds as it passes through. Temperatures will only reach the 30s behind the front on Wednesday and the 20s on Thursday.

Areas of light snow and flurries will be possible over portions of western Kansas late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, it looks like any accumulation will remain light.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25

Mon: High: 54 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Sun and high clouds.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 24 Partly cloudy. Windy and much colder.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 8 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

