Remembering the Dream: Events commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference,...
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. Discussing his proposed demonstrations at the capital, tentatively set for June 15, Dr. King said "We're not coming to tear Washington apart. We're coming to demand to know if the government will address itself to the problems of poverty." (AP Photo/John Rous)(John Rous | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, people across the nation will remember the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of events taking place in Kansas for you to commemorate the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Friday, Jan. 15 -10 a.m. | DARING TO DREAM, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, Wichita Kansas. Guest speakers: Mayor Brandon Whipple, Brandon Johnson, Dr. Kevin Harrison, Bishop Wade Moore, Jr., Lavonta Williams and others.

Sunday, Jan 16 - 3 p.m. | Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through Music and Education, Hutchinson Community College Stringer Fine Arts Center. Reception immediately following the service in the HCC Gallery Theatre. Performances by: Hutchinson Community College Bandinage, Buhler High School Varsity Choir and Buhler Singers, Hutchinson High School Choir and a Community Choir.

Sunday, Jan 16 - 4 p.m. | Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through Music and Education, Kansas Cosmosphere. Reno County NAACP, Hutch Community College Social Sciences and Cosmosphere Present: Dream With STEAM: Family Activities. Free and open to all.

Sunday, Jan. 16 - 3 p.m. | Seasons of Grief: The Glory & Grief of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 N. Ash., Wichita, Kan.

Monday, Jan. 17 | Wichita Habitat’s MLK Day of Service with Habitat for Humanity - CANCELED due to “the rising number of COVID cases in Sedgwick County and lack of medical beds in local hospitals.”

Monday, Jan. 17 - 7:30 a.m. | A.R.I.S.E. MLK Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast at WSU Rhatigan Student Center – Beggs Ballroom. Tickets are $30. Honorees include Larry Burks, Eugene Anderson, Josiah Garth, Aron Randle, Alexandra Broadon and the Late Senator UL “Rip” Gooch, posthumously.

Monday, Jan. 17- 12 p.m. | Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Worship Celebration. The event will be hosted by The Greater Wichita Ministerial League on Facebook. Join them in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. virtually with guest speaker Dr. Leroy E. Adams of San Francisco, California. The community choir will be singing and celebrating some of the community heroes.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 – 6:30 p.m. | 14th Annual WSU MLK Commemoration Building Bridges. The annual event hosted by the Wichita State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion highlights and memorializes the work, accomplishments, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, many of MLK 2022 events have been moved to a virtual and/or hybrid structure. Register for this virtual event at wichita.edu/odievents.

