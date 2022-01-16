Advertisement

7th grader dies after fentanyl exposure at Conn. school

Police are seen outside Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
Police are seen outside Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after students were exposed to fentanyl inside the school. Three students were hospitalized.(WFSB)
By Gray News staff and WFSB staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut seventh grader has died after being exposed to fentanyl at school earlier in the week.

WFSB reports the 13-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy, a magnet school with about 600 students in Hartford.

The boy was found unconscious and received CPR by the school nurse and then again by paramedics. Officials initially said the student was in “grave condition” after ingesting and overdosing on fentanyl.

Two other students, also seventh graders, complained of dizziness and were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Drug-sniffing dogs went through the building and additional bags of fentanyl were found in two classrooms and in the gym. Students had to go through a decontamination zone before leaving school Thursday.

Police believe a student brought the drugs to the school. No arrests have been made yet.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued this statement:

“Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family. We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police dept. will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death. In the meantime, our prayers are with everyone touched by this loss, and we will do everything we can to support the SMSA community.”

