Asberry, Andrews rally No. 14 Baylor women past Kansas 82-79

Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja’Mee Asberry added 20 and they combined for the final seven points in the last 14 seconds to give No. 14 Baylor an 82-79 win over Kansas.

Asberry knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play to pull the Bears within 79-78. Kansas had a turnover on the front-court inbounds pass and Asberry was fouled at 12.2 seconds, her free throws making it 80-79. After a Kansas miss, Andrews was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go and she iced the game.

Holly Kersgieter had 25 points for Kansas. Ioanna Chatzileonti and Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points apiece.

