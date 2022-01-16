Advertisement

Envision Art Gallery showcases pieces from blind and visually impaired artists

envision art gallery
envision art gallery(free to use)
By KWCH Staff and Ann Lipsett
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Envision Arts Gallery had its grand opening Saturday, and it’s already making visitors see the world a little differently. This exhibit is specially curated by and for the blind, visually impaired, and disabled. The museum is located at 801 East Douglas ave in the Old Patrick hotel building in historic Union Station.

The gallery manager, Sarah Kephart says this exhibit is an essential step towards inclusion in Wichita. She went on to discuss the exhibition’s mission.

“The Envision Arts gallery’s mission is to empower artists and audiences that are blind, visually impaired and those with other disabilities, intellectual, developmental, mobility impaired and to provide a safe and supportive platform for them to exhibit, perform and engage our community through programming and other activities,” She said.

The gallery is free and open to the public, from Monday through Friday --10 am to 4 pm, and offers free art activities related to the exhibit.

