Foggy start, sunny finish- warming trend starts today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dense fog with visibility less than 1/4 mile this morning across south-central Kansas, combined with temperatures in the teens and 20s is resulting in freezing fog and trees across the area.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. with fog expected to lift/dissipate by mid-morning. Temperatures are cold this morning and will struggle as long as the fog and clouds hang around, however by midday the clouds break and temperatures start warming up. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s most areas of Kansas- the exception will the eastern third of the state. The warming trend will continue for the MLK-Day and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

In January, all good things (warm temperatures) come to an end, and that will be the case on Tuesday night as a strong Canadian cold front barrels through the state. While this weather system is expected to push through dry, temperatures will tumble behind the front. By Wednesday and Thursday afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across Kansas. The colder than normal temperatures will continue through Friday with some moderation by next weekend as highs reach the 40s again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM**

Today: Early morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Wind: S/NW 5-15. High: 50

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog after midnight. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30

Tue: High: 56 Sun and high clouds through the afternoon. Turning colder and breezy overnight.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy. Windy and much colder.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 8 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

