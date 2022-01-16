IRS refund cut-off is nearing, experts say file early

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s tax season again and the IRS standard refund cut-off is one month away. This already has people confused about how to file certain credits for 2021.

With the advanced child tax credit option in 2021 along with expanded education credits and new itemizations allowed for the Kansas State Refund, Nolan Christensen, the owner of Christensen Financial Services says he’s been seeing a lot of people come in looking for help filing their taxes this year.

Christensen says “I had someone the other day who was trying to do something and they finally called me this week and said, ‘I can’t get it to calculate, I can’t get it to come up with this figure,’ because he was thinking a figure he should get. No matter what he did with that online filing one, it was not coming up and he knew it wasn’t correct.”

For those who received child tax credit payments from July to December Christensen warns those families most likely won’t’ receive as large of a return as expected.

“Advanced child tax payments that came out July through December, there’s a letter that the IRS issued to everybody, it’s number 6419,” says Christensen.

Another IRS letter people should have when filing 2021 taxes is a statement from the $1,400 stimulus payout received in the spring. If there’s been a mailing issue, Christensen says people can create an account on the IRS website to get that information in order to avoid a severely delayed refund.

Christensen says, “file early. The reason why is the IRS is still behind in processing the prior two years. You want to definitely electronic file, do not mail anything in if you don’t have to. Because those are taking an extremely long time because they’re going to be at the bottom of the pile.”

