Man hurt in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is hurt after being shot at a S. Wichita motel early Sunday morning. Wichita police tell us they were called to the Frontier Motel in the 1600 block of S. Broadway around 12:30 a.m.

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the forehead.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then arrested. The suspect in the case was also arrested and booked on felony charges.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say they’ve gotten different stories from the suspect and the victim.

