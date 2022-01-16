Mild start to the week, then another cold blast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue into the start of the week before another blast of Arctic cold arrives starting on Wednesday.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 60s over western Kansas.

Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Southwest winds will be breezy through the afternoon for most of the state.

We will have one more day of mild weather on Tuesday as highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Our next cold front will begin to move into northern Kansas late Tuesday evening and will sweep through the rest of the state into Tuesday night. Winds will turn gusty out of the north as the front passes through.

Behind the front, high temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s on Wednesday. Gusty north winds will put wind chills in the teens for most of the day.

There is a slight chance of some flurries or light snow over portions of western Kansas late Wednesday into Thursday. The potential for accumulating snow remains uncertain at this time, so check back for later forecasts as the system approaches.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: W/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 29

Tue: High: 56 Sun and high clouds.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy. Windy and much colder.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 8 Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 19 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

