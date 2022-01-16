Advertisement

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tuskegee Airman Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.

He was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

He died in his sleep with “his right hand over his heart,” his youngest daughter said in a statement.

“Today, we lost an America hero,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a tweet. “While I am saddened by his loss, I’m also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy and his character. Rest in Peace, General.”

McGee was a decorated veteran who flew 409 combat missions during his career.

He was part of the successful all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, a group that was highly influential in the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund cut-off is one month away
Tax experts say IRS is still processing past years, file early
Butler crash kills one
1 killed in Butler County crash
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Denver...
Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison
Police at S. Wichita motel following shooting.
Man hurt in S. Wichita shooting

Latest News

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
Tax season 2022
Tax season 2022
This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman holding a cell phone on a train in New Jersey. (AP...
‘Wordle’ is the internet’s latest gaming obsession