‘Wordle’ is the internet’s latest gaming obsession

(CBC) – Are you wondering what those green and yellow tiles are that are all over your social media feeds? It’s called “Wordle.” And if you haven’t heard of it yet, you will soon. It’s the new online game that’s become a sensation. For millions of people around the world, this is a new part of their daily routine.

In the game, you get six chances to guess a five-letter word. But the online game has a catch: just one word, one puzzle, per day.“It’s almost like that economy of not having too much, right? Just giving you a little bit of a snippet,” Wordle player Mark Lynch said.

It’s a way to help weather the pandemic, according to Aalborg University psychology professor Patrick Bender. “Break a negative cognitive thinking state that you are in and distract yourself for a short while with something that can help you enter a more positive state,” Bender said.

Turns out, “games” is a five-letter word helping many navigate these complex times. Even the game’s name, “Wordle”, is a play on words. The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle. The game comes with no popup ads, no pesky login information, and no cash grabs. Wardle says he doesn’t have to charge people to play the game and wants to keep it that way.

