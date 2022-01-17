Advertisement

A cold morning, then a milder Monday afternoon

Sunshine and 50S today
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are leaving the cold weekend weather in our rearview mirror. Get ready for mild Monday afternoon as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 50s underneath a bright blue sky.

Temperatures will trend even higher on Tuesday as we climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s or 15 to 20 degrees above average.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow night into Wednesday bringing an end to the warmer weather. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday and Thursday and a strong, gusty breeze from the north will make it feel even colder.

Unfortunately, not much moisture will accompany the cold front. Some light snow showers are possible over far western Kansas on Wednesday, but accumulation will be minimal, if any at all.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, continued mild. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 58.

Wed: Low: 24. High: 33. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 26. Mostly cloudy, continued cold.

Fri: Low: 8. High: 35. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 44. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 51. Sunny, milder.

