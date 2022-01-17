Advertisement

Milder Tuesday ahead of a big midweek change

A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night and should be followed by some light snow
Much colder air returns on Wednesday.
Much colder air returns on Wednesday.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some very mild weather on Tuesday with highs near or above 60 degrees, a strong cold front will push through Tuesday night with gusty north winds. It will be much colder statewide for midweek.

Despite the high clouds moving through on Tuesday, most of Kansas will have highs near 60 with light winds. Late Tuesday night, wind gusts topping 30 mph are likely as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. It will stay cold on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 20s.

A chance for light snow or flurries is expected for far western Kansas Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, but accumulations will likely be under an inch for the areas that even get snow.

Cold weather continues Thursday before it starts moderating at the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Wed: High: 30 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 10 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 21 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 20 Mostly sun

