Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County COVID-19 data updated Monday, Jan. 17, shows 277 patients hospitalized with the virus. This total marks a record since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

Of those hospitalizations, 80 are COVID-19 patients in the ICU. That number is eight below the record mark.

The latest data shows a rolling 14-day average positive test rate of 22.1 percent, also a record high during the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record from November 2020.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.