Volunteers in Newton assemble hygiene kits for MLK Day of Service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among many charitable projects completed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a group in Newton gathered to contribute to a good cause at Shalom Mennonite Church.

On the MLK Day of Service, coinciding with the national holiday, volunteers from around the community in Newton put together hygiene kids for those in need.

“I think that one of the greatest ways that we can celebrate Martin Luther King is to have a day of service, because he was a man of great service to the community at-large, to all peoples,” said Larry Lee with Newton Community for Racial Justice.

Shalom Mennonite Church Pastor Rachel Ringenberg Miller said the volunteer effort is appropriate for a day meant to highlight the importance of coming together.

“I think whenever we give back to others, we’re reminded that we’re all in this world together, that we all need care,” she said. “And doing this just reminds us that we are in this world together.”

The hygiene kits assembled in Newton Monday will go to a variety of places across the globe, including conflict zones, refugee camps, schools and orphanages.

