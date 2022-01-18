Ark City schools closing for rest of week due to COVID-19 quarantines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ark City Public Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 18, announced that all of the district’s schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 21, “due to the high number of students and staff members quarantined.

The district said it soon will provide further information about its COVID-19 protocols. Ark City’s decision follows similar action from other area schools this month. From Jan. 7 through Monday, students and staff at Winfield’s Irving Elementary School moved to remove learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

This week, the state’s largest school district, Wichita Public Schools, announced that three of its elementary schools would be closed Tuesday due to staff absences and “the inability to have enough people to cover those absences.”

