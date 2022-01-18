Advertisement

Bitter cold on the way

Cold weather coming this week
Cold weather coming this week(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect mostly cloudy skies but mild weather today we warm into the 50′s and 60′s across the state today. Then a big change tomorrow as a potent cold front brings a shot of cold air across the state.

High temperatures Wednesday will hold near freezing for many and feel below freezing for all as breezy north winds bring a wind chill factor into play. This cold front will also bring a chance for snow showers to western Kansas. Light snow is expected with Trace to 1′' near the Kansas Colorado border.

Snow tapers off along a Dodge City to Hays line where trace snow is possible. For the central portion of the state expect dry skies. Temperatures will remain frigid for the rest of the work week but will begin to warm as we head into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 58.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. High: 30

Thu: High: 26  Low: 11  Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 35  Low: 10  Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42  Low: 21  Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51  Low: 20  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49  Low: 29  Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 35  Low: 27  Becoming mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
police lights
Crash near south Seneca and MacArthur, 1 dead
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Beauties and Beast's dog recovers, finds new home after two month recover in animal hospital
Dog recovers from ‘worst neglect case’ local animal rescue has seen
Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
Ascension opens appointment only COVID-19 testing site
A Wichita mom who ran into struggles trying to find daytime care for her two small children...
Daycare demand grows with possibility of temporary school closures