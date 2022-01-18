Bitter cold on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect mostly cloudy skies but mild weather today we warm into the 50′s and 60′s across the state today. Then a big change tomorrow as a potent cold front brings a shot of cold air across the state.

High temperatures Wednesday will hold near freezing for many and feel below freezing for all as breezy north winds bring a wind chill factor into play. This cold front will also bring a chance for snow showers to western Kansas. Light snow is expected with Trace to 1′' near the Kansas Colorado border.

Snow tapers off along a Dodge City to Hays line where trace snow is possible. For the central portion of the state expect dry skies. Temperatures will remain frigid for the rest of the work week but will begin to warm as we head into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 58.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. High: 30

Thu: High: 26 Low: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 10 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 21 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 35 Low: 27 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.