Advertisement

Colder midweek; light snow for some

Accumulations will be limited, but cold and wind will be widespread
Light snow for western Kansas is on the way Wednesday.
Light snow for western Kansas is on the way Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some very mild weather, it will turn sharply colder in the overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Strong north winds will be common around the area with temperatures 20-30 degrees colder.

Clouds will roll in Wednesday morning with wind chills down in the teens. Throughout the day, it won’t warm up at all with highs remaining in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow and flurries are expected in western Kansas, but accumulations in most areas will be less than 1 inch.

There should be a bit more sunshine coming up on Thursday, but it stays quite cold. Lows will be in the single digits and teens and only climb into the 20s for the afternoon.

A slow warming trend will send us back to the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 9.

Thu: High: 25 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 7 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 20 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 22 Mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 23 Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
police lights
Crash near south Seneca and MacArthur, 1 dead

Latest News

Donating blood
KDHE: Critical blood shortage impacting Kansas hospitals
Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Sedgwick County holds briefing in Cedric Lofton case
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges to be filed Cedric Lofton’s death
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Two Wichita State basketball games postponed