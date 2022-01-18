Colder midweek; light snow for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some very mild weather, it will turn sharply colder in the overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Strong north winds will be common around the area with temperatures 20-30 degrees colder.

Clouds will roll in Wednesday morning with wind chills down in the teens. Throughout the day, it won’t warm up at all with highs remaining in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow and flurries are expected in western Kansas, but accumulations in most areas will be less than 1 inch.

There should be a bit more sunshine coming up on Thursday, but it stays quite cold. Lows will be in the single digits and teens and only climb into the 20s for the afternoon.

A slow warming trend will send us back to the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 9.

Thu: High: 25 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 7 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 20 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 22 Mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 23 Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

