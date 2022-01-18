KDHE: Critical blood shortage impacting Kansas hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Trauma Program (KTP) on Tuesday released information on the increasingly critical blood shortages across Kansas and the nation.

A news release from KDHE said the Red Cross recently declared that this is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and that the Community Blood Center for our region is at a 1-2 day supply.

The KDHE and KTP are encouraging people to schedule appointments to donate blood as January is National Blood Donor month.

“We encourage Kansans who can donate blood to schedule an appointment today,” said Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “Blood donation helps ensure our hospitals can continue their operations and has the ability to save lives.”

Locations for blood donation can be found at organization websites including savealifenow.org, AmericasBlood.org, or redcrossblood.org.

