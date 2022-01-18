Advertisement

KDHE: Critical blood shortage impacting Kansas hospitals

Donating blood
Donating blood(The Blood Connection)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Trauma Program (KTP) on Tuesday released information on the increasingly critical blood shortages across Kansas and the nation.

A news release from KDHE said the Red Cross recently declared  that this is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and that the Community Blood Center for our region is at a 1-2 day supply.

The KDHE and KTP are encouraging people to schedule appointments to donate blood as January is National Blood Donor month.

“We encourage Kansans who can donate blood to schedule an appointment today,” said Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “Blood donation helps ensure our hospitals can continue their operations and has the ability to save lives.”

Locations for blood donation can be found at organization websites including savealifenow.org, AmericasBlood.org, or redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
police lights
Crash near south Seneca and MacArthur, 1 dead

Latest News

While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ascension Medical Group in Wichita, Kansas
Ascension Medical Group Immediate Care adds temporary testing site
NURSING HOME SHORTAGE
nursing home shortage
COVID-19
Supreme Court maintains vaccine mandate on healthcare workers