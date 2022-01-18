Advertisement

KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Tuesday that as of Feb. 1, 2022, it will discontinue COVID-19 contact outreach and monitoring, otherwise known as contact tracing,

KDHE contact tracing staff will be reassigned to contact investigations. County Local Health Departments have already begun to wind down contact tracing and K-12 schools who were participating in contact tracing as part of the Test to Stay program may temporarily suspend contact tracing as well.

Contact tracing is when Public Health notifies close contacts to let them know that they were exposed to an infectious disease and tells them about the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The decision to end contact outreach and monitoring was made due to the surge in amount of positive COVID-19 cases and a diminished willingness from the public to participate.

Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 will now be responsible for letting their close contacts know about their potential exposure.

Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone with COVID-19 can find information on what to do here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
police lights
Crash near south Seneca and MacArthur, 1 dead

Latest News

While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ascension Medical Group in Wichita, Kansas
Ascension Medical Group Immediate Care adds temporary testing site
The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
NURSING HOME SHORTAGE
nursing home shortage