KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Tuesday that as of Feb. 1, 2022, it will discontinue COVID-19 contact outreach and monitoring, otherwise known as contact tracing,

KDHE contact tracing staff will be reassigned to contact investigations. County Local Health Departments have already begun to wind down contact tracing and K-12 schools who were participating in contact tracing as part of the Test to Stay program may temporarily suspend contact tracing as well.

Contact tracing is when Public Health notifies close contacts to let them know that they were exposed to an infectious disease and tells them about the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The decision to end contact outreach and monitoring was made due to the surge in amount of positive COVID-19 cases and a diminished willingness from the public to participate.

Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 will now be responsible for letting their close contacts know about their potential exposure.

Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone with COVID-19 can find information on what to do here.

