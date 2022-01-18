Rescheduled BOE meeting includes discussion of mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board will finally get around to holding its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, eight days after it was originally scheduled.

The meeting happens at noon from the Alvin Morris Administrative Center and can be viewed on the player below.

The meeting last Monday was cancelled by board president Stan Reeser after the three new board members -- Diane Albert, Kathy Bond, and Hazel Stabler -- refused to wear masks as required by USD 259 policy.

According to the agenda, 10 people from the general public have signed up to talk about the district’s mask mandate, which was put into place last August. The board will also discuss remote learning, with the recommendation to expand the 40 hours currently allowed.

