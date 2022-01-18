Two escape late-night house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people escaped a house that caught fire just before midnight Monday in the 1100 block of S. Gordon St. in Wichita.

A fire investigator said one person who made it out of the house lived there and the other was visiting. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities said there was about $45,000 in damages - $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to its contents.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

