Two hurt in south Wichita shooting

The call came in just after 9 p.m.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KWCH - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting in south Wichita. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Emporia. That’s near the intersection of Pawnee and South Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatchers confirm two people are hurt, but we do not know the extent of their injuries.

Eyewitness News is on the scene gathering more information and will update this article once more details become available.

