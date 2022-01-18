Advertisement

Two Wichita State basketball games postponed

Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference postponed Wichita State’s men’s basketball games at Temple and Southern Methodist this week due to health and safety protocols within WSU’s program.

The Shockers were scheduled to play at Temple on Wednesday and at SMU on Saturday. Makeup dates have not been announced.

WSU has played short-handed the past two games because of protocols. Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze missed last Wednesday’s home loss against Tulane, and point guard Craig Porter was out of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati, which WSU lost to drop to 0-4 in the AAC.

WSU’s next scheduled game is Jan. 26 against Central Florida at Koch Arena, where the Shockers have lost their last four games.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While COVID-19 patients continue to heavily impact hospitals a strong majority of people who...
Sedgwick County reaches record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
3 Wichita elementary schools closed Tuesday due to staff shortages
Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
Crash on turnpike near K-15
KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15
police lights
Crash near south Seneca and MacArthur, 1 dead

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson lays the ball up against West Virginia in the first half of an NCAA...
Jayhawks Take Down Mountaineers 85-59
Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) is pressured by Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, back,...
Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with a reception in action against the...
Kansas City mayor takes on Pittsburgh mayor with a barbecue bet