Two Wichita State basketball games postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference postponed Wichita State’s men’s basketball games at Temple and Southern Methodist this week due to health and safety protocols within WSU’s program.

The Shockers were scheduled to play at Temple on Wednesday and at SMU on Saturday. Makeup dates have not been announced.

WSU has played short-handed the past two games because of protocols. Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze missed last Wednesday’s home loss against Tulane, and point guard Craig Porter was out of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati, which WSU lost to drop to 0-4 in the AAC.

WSU’s next scheduled game is Jan. 26 against Central Florida at Koch Arena, where the Shockers have lost their last four games.

