Arctic air moving across Kansas today

A cold end to the week
A cold end to the week(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says an Arctic cold front moved across Kansas last night and our Wednesday promises to be windy and much colder than Monday and Tuesday. Highs today in the upper 20s and lower 30s will feel like the teens with a north breeze between 20-30 mph.

Some light snow and flurries will fall on far western Kansas today, but accumulation will be minimal, if any at all. No snow is expected in south-central Kansas today.

After a mostly gray and frigid Thursday in the 20s, Friday looks a little bit warmer as highs climb into the middle 30s, or ten degrees below normal.

Near normal middle 40s are back on Saturday and we are in the 50s on Sunday with mainly sunny skies throughout the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, continued cold. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 25.

Fri: Low: 5. High: 34. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 20. High: 44. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 54. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 23. High: 28. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder.

