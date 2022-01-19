Advertisement

Bitter wind chills Thursday morning

It won’t be as windy, but feels like temperatures will likely be sub-zero
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty north winds will be easing over the area into the night, but there will still be enough wind to lead to sub-zero wind chills for many Thursday morning.

Chances for light snow and flurries will be wrapping up and there should be some breaks in the clouds into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be down in the single digits for much of the state. Highs Thursday afternoon will be back into the 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A south breeze returns on Friday, which should help to push temperatures back up into the 30s. It should gradually get a little warmer into the weekend with 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Another big blast of bitterly cold air comes next week. A chance for light snow and flurries will return to western Kansas Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 25.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 7.

Fri: High: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 20 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 28 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 26 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 24 Low: 9 Cloudy; few flurries.

