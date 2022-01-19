Community members call for review after no charges filed in teen’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Cedric Lofton has been asking for charges in the in-custody death of 17-year-old Cedric Lawson for months and say they are shocked that Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett is not charging the Sedgwick Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) employees involved.

Early Tuesday evening, Eyewitness News heard from a family spokesperson who is now officially asking for Bennett to reopen the case. An attorney for the family said it appears two to three JIAC employees sat on top of Lofton for about 20 minutes before he stopped breathing. But Bennett said pressure was never applied on Lofton’s back.

Eyewitness News asked for more clarification based on what the family’s attorney said. Bennett said it’s difficult to see at times in the video because of the angle, but it appears the employees never placed their weight on Lofton’s back or torso. The family is now calling for an independent investigation.

“And we the community are not going to drop this issue, we the community want to help everybody accountable,” said Lofton family spokesman Pastor Maurice Evans. “We can’t just say a 17-year-old died and ‘oh well.’ We can’t just say police officers and desk clerks at JIAC were standing their ground. Are you kidding me? You’re standing your ground with a 17-year-old in a room by himself?”

A lot of attention on this case has been on the surveillance video inside Sedgwick County’s juvenile intake center. For the last three months, the county hasn’t released the video, but Tuesday, Eyewitness News learned the county will release the video as part of an open records request. Eyewitness News made that request Tuesday afternoon and the county has seven days to comply.

In its pursuit of reopening this case, attorneys for Lofton’s family, Civil Rights attorneys Andrew Stroth and Steven Hart, issued the following statement.

“We are extremely troubled by the District Attorney’s decision not to charge anyone in connection with the unjustified killing of 17 year-old Cedric Lofton. This is yet another instance of an unarmed Black teenager killed by law enforcement with impunity, threat of reprisal or even an ounce of accountability. Similar to the George Floyd case, Cedric’s death was caused by authorities obligated to protect him. In this case, they restrained Cedric in the prone position and took his breath away.”

Prgeny, an advocacy group focused on reform in the juvenile justice system also released a statement in opposition to Bennett’s findings. The group said it is “appalled by this blatant disregard for the life of Cedric Lofton and will continue to fight for justice in this case.”

“We cannot allow his death to be yet another horrific story of the Kansas youth justice system – it is time we realize that bold, immediate action is needed,” Progeny’s statement read. “It could not be clearer that these facilities pose a dangerous threat to our young people. If local and state officials invested in mental health and community supports for youth instead of funding a system based on punishment, Cedric would still be with us today.”

Sedgwick County on Tuesday announced that the county’s department of corrections is forming a community taskforce “that will facilitate a structured community review of the incident and death of Cedric Lofton.”

“The taskforce will review system standards, strengths and weaknesses and make recommendations for improvements,” the county said.

