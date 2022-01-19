Crash near Hoisington starts fire; one injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At approximate 7 Wednesday morning, Barton County Sheriffs Deputies responded of an injury accident on K4 Highway approximately six miles west of Hoisington. There, they found a truck tractor and semi-trailer that had left the roadway and crashed into a creek bed. The truck was on fire when deputies arrived.

The investigation revealed that a 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor operated by Randy L Gamble, 52, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, was eastbound on K4 when the truck left the roadway and struck the north guardrail on the bridge. The truck and trailer continued east across the creek before coming to rest in a ditch.

A crew from the Hoisington Fire Department controlled the fire, and Gamble was made it out of the vehicle. He was taken to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the truck and trailer were a total loss.

The accident remains under investigation

