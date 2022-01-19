Advertisement

Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT

Randall Willems
Randall Willems(McPherson EMS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

“Randall served the McPherson community as a dedicated first responder and a firefighter for many years,” Kelly said. “He was deeply committed to keeping his community safe - and he was an honorable public servant. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and the entire McPherson community during this challenging time.”

Mr. Willems was scheduled to be interred on Thursday at 10 a.m. in McPherson.

