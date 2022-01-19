Gas prices in Wichita back above $3 per gallon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices are inching up again. The average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is $3.01. The national average is $3.31.

Several gas stations in Wichita are selling gas for $3.09. This comes as there had been a steady decline in prices in recent weeks.

“We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN in late December.

De Haan said a surge in gasoline demand will lead to a much more pronounced increase in prices from March to May, saying gas prices could increase $0.10 to $0.20 every month until Memorial Day.

