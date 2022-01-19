Advertisement

Gas prices in Wichita back above $3 per gallon

Gas price in Wichita jumped nearly 10 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. (QuikTrip at 37th & Rock...
Gas price in Wichita jumped nearly 10 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. (QuikTrip at 37th & Rock Road)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices are inching up again. The average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is $3.01. The national average is $3.31.

Several gas stations in Wichita are selling gas for $3.09. This comes as there had been a steady decline in prices in recent weeks.

“We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN in late December.

De Haan said a surge in gasoline demand will lead to a much more pronounced increase in prices from March to May, saying gas prices could increase $0.10 to $0.20 every month until Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

Latest News

Missing Wichita found safe, Silver Alert canceled
A semi rolled on I-70 just east of Kanorado as high winds and light snow moved through the area.
Semi rolls in western Kansas as snow creates slick road conditions
Kellogg at I-235 in Wichita, Kan.
Kansas ranked third best state for driving
Crash and fire near Hoisington
Crash near Hoisington starts fire; one injured