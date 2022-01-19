Advertisement

Kansas Humane Society celebrates lifesaving work in 2021

The Kansas Humane Society announced Wednesday that it found homes or placement for 10,663 pets...
The Kansas Humane Society announced Wednesday that it found homes or placement for 10,663 pets and reached a 98% save rate in 2021.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Wednesday that it found homes or placement for 10,663 pets and reached a 98% save rate last year.

KHS adopted out 7,927 homeless pets in 2021. The humane society said it worked with 156 rescue and shelter partners in 2021 allowing it to find placement for an additional 2,606 pets in need. KHS also performed 2,332 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for low-income members of the community.

The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Wednesday that it found homes or placement for 10,663...
The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Wednesday that it found homes or placement for 10,663 pets and reached a 98% save rate last year.

“We thank Wichita and our surrounding communities for supporting our shelter,” said Emily Hurst, President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society. “The people of our community who are dedicated to animals in need and who have a passion for saving pets’ lives are who make this work possible. We survive only because of the donations of people who care, the open homes of people who adopt, and those that can give their time. It is our community who make this place possible, and we need you to keep this work going.”

In 2021, 6,228 unclaimed stray pets were transferred to KHS from the City of Wichita’s Wichita Animal Services Shelter, which is located next door on the Murfin Animal Care Campus. An additional 3,996 pets were surrendered to the Kansas Humane Society by their owners. 2022 marks 13 years of the two organizations working together at the campus. Their combined save rate increased from 30% to over 90% during this period.

Kansas Humane Society is dependent on volunteers in the shelter and foster homes to complete its mission. In 2021, 1,192 pet lives were saved because of KHS foster homes. Last year, volunteers and fosters also generously gave 58,959 hours of their time to help pets in need.

