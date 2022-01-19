Kansas ranked third best state for driving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas was ranked the No. 3 best state to drive in, according to WalletHub.

The website compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Its data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

The states above Kansas are Iowa at No. 1 and Oklahoma at No. 2. Kansas ranked fourth in traffic and infrastructure but 36th in safety.

