Kansas ranked third best state for driving
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas was ranked the No. 3 best state to drive in, according to WalletHub.
The website compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Its data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
The states above Kansas are Iowa at No. 1 and Oklahoma at No. 2. Kansas ranked fourth in traffic and infrastructure but 36th in safety.
