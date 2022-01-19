More than a dozen headstones damaged in Claflin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding vandals that damaged headstones at the Claflin Cemetery. On Dec. 24 or 25, a person or persons persons damaged approximately 14 headstones and the fence at the cemetery. Sheriffs said It appears the suspect used a motor vehicle to run over tombstones. resulting in damages of several thousand dollars.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

