Advertisement

Multiple units respond to building fire in Great Bend

Crews from Lyons, Ellsworth and Russell responded to a fire in downtown Great Bend on Wednesday.
Crews from Lyons, Ellsworth and Russell responded to a fire in downtown Great Bend on Wednesday.(Joey Bahr/KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A building fire has closed a section of U.S. 281 on the north side of Great Bend. The Kansas Department of Transportation - South Central Kansas said the closure on 281 (Main Street) is from 10th Street to the 281 bypass.

There are multiple units on the scene and mutual aid from three different counties, according to Barton County dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

A building fire has closed a section of U.S. 281 on the north side of Great Bend. The closure on 281 (Main Street) is from 10th Street to the 281 bypass. Please drive cautiously in that area.

Posted by Kansas Department of Transportation - South Central Kansas on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

Latest News

Building You: Wichita aims for more space opportunities
Building You: Wichita aims for more space opportunities
KWCH Car Crash generic
Car, semi crash near Hutchinson
Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo President, CEO, announces resignation
DA: No charges filed in death of Cedric Lofton
Wichita Branch NAACP calls for change after no charges in Cedric Lofton case