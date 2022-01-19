Multiple units respond to building fire in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A building fire has closed a section of U.S. 281 on the north side of Great Bend. The Kansas Department of Transportation - South Central Kansas said the closure on 281 (Main Street) is from 10th Street to the 281 bypass.

There are multiple units on the scene and mutual aid from three different counties, according to Barton County dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

