Semi rolls in western Kansas as snow creates slick road conditions

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - A semi rolled in western Kansas Wednesday afternoon, blocking a portion of westbound I-70, just east of Kanorado.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said a tow company was able to move the semi off to the side of the road but advised drivers to move over, slow down and pay attention to the weather as it can change quickly.

Storm Team 12 said light snow and flurries are expected to fall in far western Kansas, but accumulation will be minimal if any at all. No snow is expected in south-central Kansas.

Update 1:15: The tow company has moved the semi off to the side of the road. The tow company will be continuing to... Posted by Sherman County KS Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

