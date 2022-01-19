Advertisement

Missing Wichita found safe, Silver Alert canceled

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Silver Alert issued Wednesday afternoon for Larry Edwards has been canceled. Wichita police said he was located and is safe.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 81-year-old Larry Edwards.

He was last seen in the area of 21st and Greenwich at approximately 12 p.m. He is driving a blue Ford Escape with veterans tag 47CPL. Edwards is described as 5′9″ tall, 180lbs, and bald. Additionally, Larry has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts or see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

Latest News

A semi rolled on I-70 just east of Kanorado as high winds and light snow moved through the area.
Semi rolls in western Kansas as snow creates slick road conditions
Gas price in Wichita jumped nearly 10 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. (QuikTrip at 37th & Rock...
Gas prices in Wichita back above $3 per gallon
Kellogg at I-235 in Wichita, Kan.
Kansas ranked third best state for driving
Crash and fire near Hoisington
Crash near Hoisington starts fire; one injured