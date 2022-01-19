Missing Wichita found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Silver Alert issued Wednesday afternoon for Larry Edwards has been canceled. Wichita police said he was located and is safe.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 81-year-old Larry Edwards.

He was last seen in the area of 21st and Greenwich at approximately 12 p.m. He is driving a blue Ford Escape with veterans tag 47CPL. Edwards is described as 5′9″ tall, 180lbs, and bald. Additionally, Larry has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts or see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

