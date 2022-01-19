Advertisement

Missing Topeka found safe, Silver Alert canceled

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The KBI says Raymond Beard has been located safe. Thank you for your assistance.

The Topeka Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man.

The whereabouts of Raymond Beard, 83, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Beard was last heard from on January 16, 2022 requesting roadside assistance, but he was unaware of his location at that time. Beard has heart issues with a pacemaker. Beard also requires insulin, which he does not have with him. Beard drives a red 2013 Nissan Altima two-door bearing a Kan. tag 725PAJ.

If you see Beard, please contact Detective Stults-Lindsay with the Topeka Police Department immediately at 785-368-9415 or at 785-861-9693.

