Where’s Shane? National Popcorn Day

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s National Popcorn Day!

This delicious treat is a favorite for many (especially when settling in to watch a good movie), and today we’re popping over to The Popcorner in east Wichita to celebrate it. We’ll learn the different ways they put together this fun treat, and hopefully get to try some ourselves!

You can find more information on The Popcorner at thepopcornerstore.com.

