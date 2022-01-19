Advertisement

Wichita Branch NAACP calls for change after no charges in Cedric Lofton case

DA: No charges filed in death of Cedric Lofton
DA: No charges filed in death of Cedric Lofton
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Branch NAACP said is calling for change following the announcement that no charges would be filed in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

President Larry Burks addressed the Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday. He said the organization met Tuesday night and is concerned over the facts and circumstances surrounding Lofton’s death.

“Regardless of the circumstances for his being placed in the JIAC facility, his placement there should not have resulted in the loss of his life. The leadership at several levels failed him, his family and this community,” said Burks.

Burks said the NAACP is calling for funding to allow for training of law enforcement officers in dealing with mental health issues, changes to Stand Your Ground laws and current Kansas legislation that Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said contributed to his inability to file charges in the case.

On Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections announced that it would be creating a taskforce to review the Lofton case. The NAACP has asked the NAACP to participate in the taskforce.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leaves two people dead in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.
UPDATE: Two killed in S. Wichita shooting
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
KDHE discontinues contact tracing operations

Latest News

Building You: Wichita aims for more space opportunities
Building You: Wichita aims for more space opportunities
KWCH Car Crash generic
Car, semi crash near Hutchinson
Crews from Lyons, Ellsworth and Russell responded to a fire in downtown Great Bend on Wednesday.
Multiple units respond to building fire in Great Bend
Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo President, CEO, announces resignation